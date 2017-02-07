Major performance by LPO in new residency

Eastbourne music-lovers have for years enthusiastically supported the performances by the London Philharmonic Orchestra at the Congress Theatre, and at Glyndebourne.

With the Congress closed, it was decided that the historic (but far smaller) Devonshire Park Theatre should host a series of concerts by selected musicians from the orchestra. The first of these took place on the afternoon of Sunday February 5.

Every seat was sold, and the chosen composers, Bach and Vivaldi, suited the venue very well indeed. To say that we were given outstanding performances would be a major understatement. It was a privilege to hear the LPO’s leader, Pieter Schoeman, and its Principal Second Violin, Andrew Storey, shedding new light on some of the most familiar and well-loved music of the early eighteenth century.

Throughout they were joined by a selected few of the Orchestra’s string players, and by Catherine Edwards at the harpsichord. Bach’s 3rd Brandenburg Concerto told us instantly that we were in for a treat; and in his Concerto for Two Violins the temperature rose even higher. After the interval all twelve movements of Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” had a rare sense of unity in Pieter Schoeman’s confident, involved interpretation.

The handsome printed programme gave extensive biographical and musical information, and, as usual, the theatre’s staff were welcoming and helpful.

On March 12th we are promised the ravishing sextet from Richard Strauss’s opera Capriccio, Mozart’s Clarinet Quintet, and Mendelssohn’s Octet. Later, on April 23rd, it’s Brahms and Schubert. If you haven’t already got tickets, check at the box-office right away. By Robin Gregory.

