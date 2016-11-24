Longtime favourite band to play at Herstmonceux pub

The next live band presented by Eastbourne Rock’n’Roll Club at The Horseshoe Inn in Herstmonceux will be the last for 2016.

This Friday (Nov 25) sees a live gig by The Midnight Dynamos who first performed for Eastbourne Rock’n’Roll Club in January 2000 at the same venue.

Angela Johnson said: “The band members were teenagers at the time, so now they are their thirties, and they remember parking their mobile home overnight in the field behind where we lived at Ninfield!

The Club has had regular supporters for many years now, and some original members still attend. The evening starts at 8pm with our local DJ Tom Running Wild, and the band makes its first appearance at 9pm.

Entry is £9. After a break with a raffle supporting Chestnut Tree House Childrens Hospice being drawn, the band will play their second set from around 10.15 till 11.15, and the evening rounds off with more tracks from the DJ at around 11.30pm.”

