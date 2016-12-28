Local musicians play Amex gig

2016 ended on a high for Eastbourne’s Old Town Band with an amazing gig in front of impressed football supporters.

“One of the best groups we’ve seen here!” was the verdict of Albion fans when the Old Town Band played on the bandstand at the Amex Stadium before the Fulham match at the end of November.

“It was a fantastic gig,” said drummer Bob Edwards.

“It was a big thing for us to play the Amex so we rehearsed hard and it paid off on the day. It felt like the fans were with us all the way. We played 1960’s hits and R&B, plus some songs we’ve written ourselves.

“It felt cold on the bandstand when we were setting up, but we soon warmed up when we started playing. We were all buzzing afterwards, such a good time feeling.”

The eight piece band met Brighton Ambassador Alan Mullery and he definitely rated the OTB.

“I went over and said hello when they were warming up by playing a couple of numbers,” said Alan. “They sounded great to me and all the feedback I heard after their show was positive. They made a big impression.”

Five members of the group live near each other in Old Town and the rest are all close friends.

“We really have fun when we play,” said Charlie Tipler. “I think that comes across to the crowd and it makes for a good atmosphere at our gigs.”

The full group line-up is: Bob Edwards, drums; Mike Williams, bass; Will Taylor, lead guitar/vocals; Charlie Tipler, lead guitar/vocals; Chris Fisher, guitar; Rory Collins, guitar/vocals; plus lead singers David Henton and Tony Norman.

Tony himself has had a wide and varied career in music - as a journalist for New Musical Express and BBC radio he interviewed the likes of Mick Jagger, John Lennon and Jimmy Page, and as a manager and songwriter in the 1980’s he looked after The Mobiles. He has also worked in sports promotion with huge names such as Bobby Moore.

Marc Dring, Marketing Executive at Brighton & Hove Albion FC, said after the gig: “The band were a huge success pre-match on the bandstand and the feedback from supporters has been superb. We certainly hope they will be able to join us again in 2017.”