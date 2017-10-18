Local musician has chance to win top contest

https://listen.salutemusic.uk/6181795a-c184-4f63-8adc-6c16bed4dff9

With the contest spearheaded by the Undertones’ Feargal Sharkey, Salute Music Makers offers promising musicians across the UK the opportunity to progress their career without the usual strings attached that come with many music competitions and help them take a step up the music industry ladder.

Voting has been taking place via an interactive bot on Facebook messenger which will be open until October 27. The six acts who make it to the final will be those featured in the most playlists at a specific time and date broadcasted through the bot.

You can also hear Treack’s music and the other contestants on www.salutemusic.uk.

Real name George Dunn, Treack is 21 years old and currently studying in Canterbury University. He began to take his passion for music seriously at the age of 13.

“Since then I’ve been progressing and persevering in my career and have been blessed to work with the artists I’ve worked with today such as the likes of K Koke, Killa P, David Boomah and many more. I’ve taken part in a lot of performances and competitions from being an opening act for Bugzy Malone along with performing drum and bass at a festival with DarkMatta who recently played at Glastonbury Glade Stage this year.

I label myself an artist, however I tend to produce my own beats as well as mix them and master them myself. I have my debut EP coming out very soon entitled First Impression which features the likes of K Koke on it so be sure to keep your eyes peeled as I continue to put every pinch of my effort into music for the pleasure of your ears.”