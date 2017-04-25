Live performance from folk’s finest

Songwriter and celebrated fiddle player Nancy Kerr is one of English folk music’s top performers.

She has one of the the best voices on the British folk scene today and has been rewarded in recent years with six major BBC Folk Awards including Folk Singer of the Year in 2015.

She performs with the Sweet Visitor Band at Hailsham Pavilion tomorrow night (Saturday April 29) at 7.30pm.

Born in London, Nancy now lives in Sheffield. She is the daughter of London-born singer and songwriter Sandra Kerr and Northumbrian piper Ron Elliott. Nancy spent many of her early years playing with Mercury nominated Eliza Carthy.

She performs with a traditional folk sound but with contemporary lyrics, often about struggle and injustice, and her latest album includes songs about victims of sexual assault, hijab-wearing women and austerity.

There have been songs about painful human issues but she never quite loses heart. She writes about the desecration of the natural world and indisputable environmental concerns, but as she sings, her audience can almost see dandelions blooming through cracks in the concrete.

In 2013 Nancy joined up with the ground breaking super group, The Full English, led by Seth Lakeman.

Two more BBC Folk Awards followed, but she comes to the Pavilion this weekend with her own group which includes James Fagan who often performs with Cara Dillon, Tom Wright from the Albion Band, Rowan Rheingans and top bassist Tim Yates. Seats £19.50 from 01323 841414 and www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk