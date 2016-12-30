Live music tonight with the Pilgrim Mothers at PPH

See out the last few days of 2016 in style with live music this evening (Friday December 30) at Printers Playhouse with The Pilgrim Mothers.

The gig starts at 8.30pm and entry is free.

The Pilgrim Mothers are singer and storyteller Cole Moreton, drummer and singer Bruce Pont, guitarist David Perry and saxophone player Kate Sutcliffe. They celebrated Christmas with the release of a free download which is Can’t Cry Hard Enough from their debut EP. it is available on http://www.cdbaby.com/cd/thepilgrimmothers.

The Pilgrim Mothers comment: “We say our sound is English knowing that our national voice has always been shaped, strengthened and inspired by voices from around the world and now it is regenerating again before our eyes. So we celebrate the past, enjoy the moment and sing for a better, fairer, more inclusive immediate future in which every voice is valuable, no matter who you may be or how cracked you may have been told you are!”