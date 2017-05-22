Live gig from Belfast singer who is bringing new tour to Eastbourne

The soulful Amanda St John is set to come to Eastbourne as part of her new UK mainland tour.

She will perform live at the Under Ground Theatre on May 28 from 7.30pm - tickets cost £8 from the venue, Online Ticket Seller, or Eastbourne Tourist Information office. Amanda will be accompanied by Lorenz Okello-Osengor on piano and Mike Ross on guitar.

She is a soulful singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, and a mainstay on the Northern Irish radio, festival and gig circuit.

Ever since she first set foot on stage at the tender age of 14 it was obvious to everyone that blues and folk-informed, soul-infused, Belfast-based songstress Amanda had a voice that could charm the stars from the sky.

After learning her trade performing in cover bands for a number of years, the singer, who has collaborated with some of Northern Ireland’s best and brightest talents (such as Duke Special, Gareth Dunlop, Ben Glover, ex-INXS frontman Ciaran Gribbin and Simon McBride), reinvented herself in 2012 as a singer songwriter and, a year later, released her debut EP of original material Where Is The Man to critical acclaim. Born out of a near death experience which prompted her to re-evaluate her life, the collection of torch songs saw St John put her apprenticeship to good use and it captured the hearts of many music lovers.

Buoyed by extensive radio play and a sold-out show in Belfast, the singer, who was born and raised in the rural village of Glenariffe, then released the rockabilly and jazz-tinged Big Strong Man and the infectious number firmly established her as a versatile artist with a keen ear for a hook.

Her debut album Grow was launched in May 2016 and has received rave reviews and worldwide airplay including a national advert campaign for The Rio Olympics for the title track Grow.

Amanda has performed at Sunflower Festival, the East Belfast Arts Festival, the Atlantic Sessions Festival, and Tanglewood Music Festival among others.

She has worked with artists like Brian Kennedy and Jon Tiven, a Grammy-winning Nashville writer and producer who has worked with BB King, Van Morrison and The Rolling Stones.