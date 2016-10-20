Life is a cabaret old chum ...tomorrow night at UGT

It’s cabaret night this weekend (Saturday October 22) at the Under Ground Theatre with talented local musicians performing from 7.30pm.

On this occasion Cabaret at the Under Ground Theatre features Acoustica and Claire & Clare.

Acoustica is a popular local band fronted by singer Yazmin Dewey which plays frequently in the East Sussex area in pubs, clubs and festivals.

Claire & Clare are also performing earlier in the day at the Under Ground Theatre during the regular free Saturday morning music session featuring comedy musician John Cave. The pair sing everying from Bette Midler to Adele.

Come and enjoy an excellent evening of professional live music in a cabaret style setting. These highly regarded vocalist and musicians are developing and covering new songs all the time, covering a wide range of classic favourites and contemporary hits. Tickets cost £6 which includes buffet.