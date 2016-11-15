Last Big Band Special of 2016 coming to Junction Tavern

The South Coast Big Band, led by trombonist Duncan J Reeks, return to the Junction Tavern, Polegate, on Sunday November 27 from 12.30-3pm.

This will be the last chance of the year to hear the band because their next regular fourth Sunday actually falls on Christmas Day.

The band has been packing out the Junction Tavern since they started playing there and this pre-Christmas gig looks set to be a good one.

The band consists of some of the best jazz and swing musicians on the South Coast and you can expect to hear great straight-ahead big band jazz including the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington and Buddy Rich as well as other composers and arrangers.

As always the band have some specials guests and playing in the saxophone section are Andrew Hooley, formerly of the RAF Squadronaires Big Band and currently playing with the Pasadena Roof Orchestra, plus tenor saxophonist Jane Tuff who has played in various West End shows and big bands and is fast making a name for herself on the jazz circuit.

Also making an appearance is the band’s popular regular vocalist Miss Georgie Collinson, who will be singing and swinging her way through some new arrangements.

For more details and table bookings call 01323 482010 or just turn up on the day - entry is free.

For more information about the band visit www.southcoastbigband.co.uk