Keeping music of John Denver alive

John Denver, who died in a plane crash in 1997, was one of the world’s best loved performers who earned lasting acclaim as a songwriter, performer, actor, environmentalist and humanitarian.

Denver’s career spanned four decades and his music has outlasted countless musical trends and garnered numerous awards and honours.

He first gained recognition when his song Leaving On A Jet Plane was recorded by Peter, Paul and Mary, becoming their first and only number one hit. Denver then had his own success with songs like Take Me Home Country Roads, Rocky Mountain High, Sunshine On My Shoulders, and of course, Annie’s Song,

Coming to the Royal Hippodrome next month is A Celebration Of John Denver perfomed by Wayne Denton and his talented musicians.

The show represents not only a way of keeping Denver’s music alive but also a way of paying tribute to one of the greatest song writers and performers ever known.

Together with his own musicians, Wayne takes the audience on a memorable journey through the extensive John Denver songbook. This is a presentation that will lift the hearts of all music lovers everywhere. As Denver himself said; “Music does bring people together. It allows us to experience the same emotions. People everywhere are the same in heart and spirit.” A Celebration Of John Denver will be performed on Friday March 3 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £16 and are available on 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

