Jumpin’ and jivin’

The Jive Aces return to the Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Friday February 10 at 8pm.
This popular swing, jive and skiffle group is renowned worldwide for high-energy music and a spectacular stage show. They are perhaps best known as the first live band to reach the final rounds of Britain’s Got Talent and for their viral video Bring Me Sunshine. Guest singer is Amy Baker whose warm, jazzy vocals invoke such legends as Ella Fitzgerald and Peggy Lee. Tickets from £14 at 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.