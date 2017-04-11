Joyful sound of 147 children singing with Concentus community choir

The large audience at Ocklynge Junior School on the afternoon of Saturday April 1 certainly knew that there was no fooling around with the passionate performers grouped on the stage before them.

Children from four of Eastbourne’s primary and junior schools sang their hearts out alongside members of Concentus, Eastbourne’s much loved adult choir.

Representing Cradle Hill Community Primary School from Seaford, Hankham Primary School, and Stafford Junior School as well as Ocklynge, the 140 plus group of children performed not only their own chosen vocal pieces but also sang with gusto the songs of Africa in the wonderful musical score of Zimbe! by Alexander L’Estrange.

With a grant from the Big Lottery Funding, the choir’s musical director, Adrian White, and assistant musical director, Lou Soper, worked hard to both inspire and co-ordinate this performance. Adrian founded the choir 11 years ago and has always had a desire to see children and adult singers together as it is, he believes, a fundamental way to nurture the love and the joy of singing, passing on the vocal baton to the next generation.

Adrian has long held the view that much more than just a wonderful intermingling of vocal sounds emerges when adults and children make music together – and he was proved right. The amazement on the children’s faces when the choirs ‘came together’ and they heard for the first time ‘grown ups’ singing the same tunes but in harmonic ranges was a delight for Concentus singers to both see and feel. Equally the voices of the children brought a roundness and a real ‘earthiness’ to the African songs, so much so that everyone present that Eastbourne afternoon were actually tasting life in the villages and towns of Africa. Underpinning the experience the five highly talented musicians with saxophones, drums, percussion, bass guitar and keyboard ensured nobody sat still for long.

The joy in the school hall was both palpable and rocking! It truly was a fantastic afternoon and hopefully memories of the experience will bear fruit and produce the entertainers, singers and choir members of tomorrow. By Lynn Large.

