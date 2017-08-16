Join this busy choir at start of its season

Local choir Concentus was invited to sing for a recording of Songs Of Praise at Eastbourne’s Bandstand last Sunday.

Called from summer break, choir members sang hymns “with gusto” and had also turned out in force to sing at Eastbourne’s Balloon Festival in July even though severely challenged by the torrential rain.

Concentus is now issuing an open invitation to new members to join when the autuman season begins at Upperton United Reformed Church on Monday September 4 at 7.30pm, and offers friendly help to individuals who would love the chance to sing in community. For more information visit concentus-sings.com.