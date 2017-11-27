Join Concentus for a diverse and delightful programme

Eastbourne choir Concentus is looking forward to entertaining old and and new friends at its Christmas concert on Saturday December 16 at 4pm, Concentus will offer a diverse programme of classical and contemporary pieces under the skilled direction of Adrian White. From Mendelssohn to Gjeilo and from The Holy City to Christopher Robin Saying His Prayers, the audience will be transported into seasonal joy. As always, Concentus will be donating to The JPK Project.

Tickets for the event at St Saviour’s Church on South Street cost £10 (£5 for under 16’s).

The choir will also be singing on Saturday December 9 at 4pm at St Leonard’s Parish Church, Seaford. Tickets may be obtained for both events from the Tourist Information Centre and ticketsource.co.uk. Locally tickets are available from Semantics on Grove Road, and from Newberry Tully Estate Agents in Seaford, or purchased on the door.