Jazz piano at UGT

A Complete History of Jazz Piano is on offer at Under Ground Theatre next Friday April 28 at 8pm from the Mike Hatchard Trio.

This features jazz master Mike himself joined by two top musicians, Bobby Worth on drums and George Trebar playing bass.

This informative and entertaining tour through the ages will feature music from Jelly Roll Morton through to Chick Corea with tributes to many well known players including Fats Waller and Oscar Peterson as well as some lesser known personal favourites. Tickets £12.