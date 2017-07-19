Jazz on a Sunday afternoon is the easy way to go in Seaford

Splash Point Jazz Club Seaford’s regular Sunday afternoon gigs have become something of an institution in the town.

On the first Sunday of each month, at The View, which is at Seaford Head Golf Club, in Southdown Road, Neal Richardson brings a special guest musician to Seaford to play with his trio.

The gig on August 6 promises to be a cracker, featuring top UK jazz guitarist Jim Mullen, a stalwart of the British jazz scene for more than forty years. The winner of many awards in the Best Jazz Guitar category, Jim Mullen is a Glasgow-born jazz guitarist with a distinctive style who, like Wes Montgomery before him, picks with the thumb rather than a plectrum. A pioneer of 1970s jazz-fusion, Jim Mullen remains a formidable player with a uniquely expressive, self-taught style. He has played and collaborated with Dick Morrissey, Mose Allison, Claire Martin, Jimmy Witherspoon, Dave O’Higgins and Georgie Fame, amongst others.

Jim’s previous appearance at Seaford was a jazz highlight, so August 6th at ‘The View’ is sure to be packed with local jazz fans. As well as Neal Richardson (piano/vocals), Jim will be backed by Andy Drudy (bass) and Darren Beckett (drums).

Tickets are £10 on the door on the day, or buy online at www.WeGotTickets.com.

Music from 4-6.30pm. There is free parking, children welcome, and entry for under-16s accompanied by an adult is free.