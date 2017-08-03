Intimate and unique music festival at Cuckmere Haven

The Lapwing Festival is a unique event celebrating its second year in 2017. Four outstanding artists will perform in the magical setting of the Coastguard Cottages, Cuckmere Haven. Only 35 tickets are available for each of these intimate recitals.

The event is put together by Anthony Albrecht who said: “Once frequently seen and heard on the wing at Cuckmere Haven, Lapwing populations have suffered significant declines in recent years and the bird has now been given Red Status by the RSPB. The Lapwing represents the fragile and ephemeral state of the beauty of this beloved place.”

On Friday September 8 at 7.30pm internationally acclaimed musician Cheng Yu will play pipa and guqin, and on Saturday Seckou Keita will perform on kora at 2.30pm: broadcaster Mark Radcliffe described his music as “an absolutely magical sound” on BBCR2.

Ignacio Prego will play J.S Bach’s Goldberg Variations at 6pm, followed by Maria Martinez on cello on Sunday at 11am; the Spanish cellist has played as a solo artist with the Alhambra Orchestra and recently performed in China. There will then be a buffet lunch at 1pm, and Seckou Keita playing kora again at 7.30pm. Profits will be donated to the Cuckmere Haven SOS campaign, which seeks to save the cottages from coastal erosion.

Booking and more information is available at www.lapwingfestival.com.