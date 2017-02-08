Intimate acoustic gig next weekend

Singer songwriter Steve Rodgers has just completed recording his much anticipated first album.

It is due for release this year produced by Ken Nelson (Coldplay, Snow Patrol, Paolo Nutini) and mixed by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse). His songs reflect his passion for life’s depth, mystery and wonder, recorded with his band of like-minded musicians.

Critics compare his music to a mix of Jack Johnson, Paolo Nutini and Cat Stevens.

He comes to Eastbourne’s Printers Playhouse on Saturday February 18. This is an ideal opportunity to catch the singer before he embarks on a UK tour with his band in May.

Steve grew up in a musical environment and with the DNA of his father, Bad Company lead singer Paul Rodgers, flowing through his veins.

Steve has recently produced a promo video showing behind the scenes footage of performing with Bad Company, and the recording of This Place Called Home with his dad.

At 14 Steve began to write his own songs on guitar and piano, and started a band with his friends at 17, Lost Sons of Davros.

From the Lost Sons came Boa, with two great albums – their first single Duvet was the title track to a Japanese award-winning animation series. They toured the States, the UK and after much enjoyment, Steve decided to follow his own path.

He has ‘guested’ at Wembley for Bad Company, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and the Robert Randolph Band. Tours have included support slots for Bad Company in the UK and Japan and his own headline dates in the UK and Canada. Steve has also supported The Deborah Bonham Band and Midge Ure on their respective tours in the UK and Europe.

In 2014 he supported Bad Company again with Lynyrd Skynyrd for their coast to coast US tour and in September 2015 he joined Stackridge for a three month tour of the UK. To coincide with his album release this year he will be touring again with Bad Company and Joe Walsh in the US and UK over four months.

This upcoming gig next weekend will be an intimate acoustic performance - something Steve is so capable of having sung acapella in front of thousands of people with no accompaniment, just audiences clapping in time. Tickets £10 on the door.