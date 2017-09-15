Vasari Singers are set to perform Music for a Summer’s End Choral Concert on Saturday (September 16) at St Saviour ‘s Churh, South Street.

The internationally renowned choir, under the direction of Jeremy Backhouse, will present a programme of varied music ranging from Pachelbel to The Beatles and Swingles.

It will include adaptations of the Pachelbel Canon, Elgar’s Nimrod’ and Folksongs from around the world. A spokesperson said: “The quality of ‘Vasari’ cannot be emphasised enough; they have performed in all the major London venues, including the RAH where they performed in the Millennium Prom with the BBC Symphony Orchestra under Andrew Davis. “Since then they have had commissioned works from several composers including Gabriel Jackson, Will Todd, Francis Pott, Philip Moore and Howard Goodall to name just a few. They have recently released their own record label, ’VasariMedia’ and will be producing a recording of the Rachmaninov Vespers this autumn.” Entry is £10 (£5 for thse under 18) on the door. Refreshments will be served during the interval.