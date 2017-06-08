Instinctive playing delights audience

There was a full house at The Fishermen’s Club on Royal Parade last Wednesday for Splash Point Jazz Club Eastbourne.

Generating all the excitement were award-winning guitarist Nigel Price and tenor sax player Vasilis Xenopoulos, with Simon Thorpe on bass and Rod Brown drums - something of a dream band for those who know their jazz.

The programme they brought ranged from well-known jazz standards to largely unfamiliar material - as illustrated by the first two numbers. Serenade To A Cuckoo was probably new to almost everyone in the room, followed by a brisk version of It Ain’t Necessarily So, the classic Gershwin tune that surely every jazz fan knows. And right away the strength of these musicians was obvious – Simon Thorpe’s introduction and subsequent soloing on Cuckoo brought huge applause, as did those by both Vasilis and Nigel Price. As with all great musicians, they made it look effortless and relaxed. Vas Xenopoulos achieves a beautiful, rich tone with his tenor and some of Nigel Price’s fingerwork clearly left guitarists in the audience speechless. As frontliners they are an impressive pairing, having worked side by side long enough to be able to play together with an instinct and appreciation of each other.

But this gig also stood out for the strength and cohesion across the quartet. There can be few bass players whose solos are as fluid and well-appreciated as Simon Thorpe’s, and Rod Brown’s subtle underpinning of the whole programme was a joy to hear. In the last number – an up-tempo version of Make Someone Happy - his moment really came with a brilliant stick-less drum solo. Rarely heard and hugely enjoyed, the cheers almost took the roof off.

Splash Point Jazz Club presents jazz at the Fishermen’s Club on the last Wednesday of each month, with a programme featuring some of the finest musicians in the UK. For details see: www.splashpointjazz.club

The next gig is on Wednesday June 28, when trombonist Mark Bassey gathers together a band of local jazz heroes for Bassey Plays Basie, playing arrangements of the Count Basie songbook; with Mark are Andy Panayi (sax/flute), Terry Seabrook (keys), Steve Thompson (bass) and Milo Fell (drums). By Annette Keen.