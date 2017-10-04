Infectious energy and humour in top masterclass

A fantastic day was had by “everyone” when Phoenix Choir hosted A Come and Sing Day with John Rutter.

Singers of all ages and abilities attended, coming from across East Sussex but also as far away as Yorkshire, Wales and Cambridge.

John Rutter is probably the best known and loved living British composer. His music, both sacred and secular, has mass appeal being tuneful and expressive with sumptuous harmonies.

He was in sparkling form with his infectious enthusiasm as he guided the 300-odd singers through his chosen pieces which ranged from some old favourites such as Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus to Rachmaninoff’s Bogoroditsye Dyevo and John’s own such as A Flower Remembered which he was commissioned to write in commemoration of the Japanese Tsunami victims. Each piece was introduced with a pertinent and often amusing back story in almost comic stand-up style which kept the singers both informed and highly entertained throughout the day. Phoenix Choir’s accompanist Gavin Stevens provided excellent and sensitive accompaniment.

During the afternoon break John took time to chat and sign music. One singer commented: ”It’s great to be in the midst of so many people enjoying themselves so much.” Fiona Evans, Chair of Phoenix Choir said it had been “an absolute privilege” to host the event and she was delighted. She praised the Phoenix team whose hard work had made the day such a success. She added: “Musical top tips, singing, laughter and John Rutter – what else you could you possibly want from a day out?”

Some of the proceeds from the day will help to fund Phoenix Choir’s performance of the St Matthew Passion in February 2018.