If My Friends Could See Me Now - The Rattonians in Sweet Charity

The Rattonians are high-stepping into The Devonshire Park Theatre this month to present their summer musical Sweet Charity.

The company has performed in the neighboring Congress Theatre for the last 26 years and returns to the Devonshire Park while the Congress refurbishments are being undertaken. They are, however, no strangers to the theatre as they first performed there in 1989 with Oliver! Co-producer Mark Adams said: “Sweet Charity is a great show, perhaps more suited to the DP than the Congress and we are all looking forward to being back there for our summer production.”

Set in New York in the 1960s, the show is packed with familiar song and dance numbers. The iconic Big Spender is well known as well as If My Friends Could See Me Now, There’s Gotta Be Something Better Than This, and Rhythm Of Life.

Sweet Charity is a sophisticated musical comedy following the journey of Charity Hope Valentine as she searches for love. She is a dancer at the Fandango Ballroom and constantly falls in love with the wrong guy. Emily Davis who had great success as Elle in Legally Blonde takes the lead role of Charity who falls for the shy tax accountant Oscar played by Damon Willer.

James Moy takes the role of Daddy Brubeck leading Rhythm Of Life and Mark Adams is the fading movie star Vittorio Vidal. Charity’s best friends, Nikky and Helene, are played by Laura Sivers and Sophie Groves, with Katie Wheatley as Ursula.

The original production opened on Broadway in 1966 and was directed and choreographed by Bob Fosse and received nine nominations for the Tony Awards. The movie starred Shirley MacLaine in the title role and Sammy Davis Jnr.

Produced by Mark and Melanie Adams the show is choreographed by Jan Lynton, who loves Fosse’s style, and the music is under the direction of Carl Greenwood.

The show opens on Tuesday July 25 at 7.45pm nightly through to July 29 with matinees at 2.30pm on Thursday and Saturday. Tickets are £16.50 evenings and £14 for matinees, with concessions, available online from Eastbourne Theatres or 01323 412000.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it