‘I can’t beleive it’s not Buddy’ - The legend of a rock and roll star thrives

For quarter of a century this show has rocked audiences across the globe from Cardiff to California, Barking to Bangkok, Swindon to Sweden and now it returns to Eastbourne for one night only to celebrate the music of Buddy Holly and The Cricketers on Tuesday 3 October.

This fabulous night out is guaranteed to have audiences reminiscing and rediscovering the many hit songs Holly created before his tragic and untimely death aged just 22.

It’s a show that rarely pauses for breath, the hits just keep on coming with; That’ll Be The Day, Peggy Sue, Heartbeat, It Doesn’t Matter Anymore, Raining In My Heart, Oh Boy! and so many more.

Featuring some of the finest actor-musicians in the UK whose combined West End credits include; Buddy, Lennon, Forbidden Planet and Jailhouse Rock and was endorsed as Britain’s most popular Buddy Holly act when the boys guested on BBC One’s Saturday night live programme, The One and Only hosted by Graham Norton.

During his short musical career which lasted just four years, Buddy Holly wrote, recorded, and produced his own material.

He is often regarded as the artist who defined the traditional rock-and-roll line-up of two guitars, bass, and drums, and was a major influence on other artists including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.

He was among the first artists inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, in 1986. Rolling Stone magazine ranked him number 13 in its list of “100 Greatest Artists”.

Buddy’s death on 3 February 1959 in a plane crash, which also took the lives of Ritchie Vallens and the Big Bopper following the Clear Lake concert in Iowa, was hailed as ‘The Day the Music Died’, and was immortalised by Don McLean in his 1971 iconic song American Pie.

Come and celebrate the music and make your Heartbeat a little faster with the show that has thousands of fans the world over saying: “I can’t believe it’s not Buddy”.

Don’t miss the Buddy brilliant party with Buddy Holly and The Cricketers at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne on Tuesday 3 October, 7.45pm.

Tickets are priced at £19.50. To book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk