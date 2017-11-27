How the spirit of Ian Dury is living on in The Blockheads

There’s many reasons to be cheerful and a party to remember when The Blockheads head over to Eastbourne.

This is the same Blockheads who used to back Ian Dury and who, since the great man’s death, have been touring regularly with most of their original line-up, performing both that wonderful back catalogue as well as original new material.

The band will play at Eastbourne College Theatre on Sunday December 17 at 7.30pm

Dury’s front man vocal role is taken by his minder from the band’s heyday, Derek the Draw, (Derek Hussey) whose new songs keep the combination of poetry, word play, earthy humour and sharp observations of everyday British working-class life that Ian perfected.

Joining Derek on stage are Chaz Jankel, Norman Watt-Roy, John Turnbull and Mick Gallagher from the original band and this line-up is augmented by John Roberts on drums and saxophonist Gilad Atzmon.

Alongside Hussey’s new material you can expect all the familiar hits including Billericay Dickie, What A Waste, and Hit Me With Your Rhythm Stick.

This is a gig where the audience is encouraged to join in; some of the songs’ arrangements might be different, but if you are able to adjust, you’ll undoubtedly have a night that Mr Dury will look down on and smile.

Tickets, standing £21.50, seats £24.50 from Hailsham Pavilion on 01323 841414 and Pebble Records, Gildredge Road, on 01323 430304.