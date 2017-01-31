How music and positive energy has been an inspiration for Delta 7

A band that found limelight as the focus of the winning entry in a short film competition has been supported to take further steps in their music career.

Delta 7 has launched catchy debut single, The Jungle, and is also looking forward to performing live at the local Every Sort Of People Festival in Lewes Football Stadium on May 13.

Delta 7 is a seven piece rock band from Eastbourne which writes and performs original material.

Band members Mikey, Fraser, Elliot, Harry, David, Craig and Speedy have different personalities, talents and disabilities. But their shared love of performing and mutual support allows them to create music that is infectious and inspiring, making Delta 7 an uplifting and powerful voice for everyone who feels outside ‘the mainstream’ of society.

Last year the band inspired young Brixton filmmaker, Rosie Baldwin, to write a documentary script about them, called We Rise. The script beat stiff competition to win the Picturehouse Members Film Competition. And, as part of the prize, a two-and-a-half-minute short film was professionally shot and produced by McCann London.

Following a positive reception of the film and interest generated in the band including TV news coverage, McCann London has now produced a song recorded with the band during filming.

The official track and pop video for debut single The Jungle was released in January to raise money for Culture Shift, the organisation that brought the band together and continues to support them and others with disabilities in the south of England.

We Rise premiered at Picturehouse Central and has been shown before every full-length feature at all Picturehouse cinemas across the country.

It tells the uplifting story of how the seven individuals facing diverse problems in their everyday lives have come together to express themselves and challenge stereotypes through music.

The track and music video is available via all major digital music channels.

All profits from every sale will go towards the charity in order to support the ambitions of the band to continue making music and perform more widely.

