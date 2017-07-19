How husband and wife Jacqui and Charlie celebrate those great duets

The talented and world renowned husband and wife team of singer Jacqui Dankworth and pianist Charlie Wood will perform live at the Winter Garden, Eastbourne, next weekend on Saturday July 29 at 7.30pm.

Together they will perform some of their favourite jazz-infused duets, celebrating some of the great musical partnerships of the twentieth century.

Music from great pairings, such as Ray Charles and Betty Carter, Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn, George and Ira Gershwin will feature throughout the set, along with songs such as Alone Together, Autumn In New York, It Don’t Mean a Thing, The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face and You’ve Got a Friend.

British jazz diva Jacqui Dankworth, daughter of Cleo Laine and John Dankworth, is one of the most celebrated singers in UK music today. Although widely known as being primarily a jazz singer, Jacqui is master of many vocal styles, genres and disciplines, and is able to bend her incredibly distinctive and versatile voice to singing folk, roots, soul, blues and even classically-infused music.

The list of musicians she has performed and recorded with over the years is just as diverse. They include the Brodsky Quartet, Courtney Pine, Paloma Faith, Alan and Marilyn Bergman, Gregory Porter and legendary jazz pianist Chick Corea.

Charlie Wood, who was born in Memphis, Tennessee and found his musical calling in New Orleans, is equally as diverse and broad with his range and abilities. He is the 136th person to receive a Brass Note on Beale Street, the Memphis equivalent of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The singer/songwriter and pianist is just as at home playing blues and jazz as he is with soul and traditional R&B. At one time he played the keys for the Albert King band and has shared the stage with such greats as BB King, George Coleman, Mulgrew Miller and Alvin Batiste amongst others. He has recently released an album, New Souvenirs, which was produced by Jacqui, and they released a joint album, Just You, Just Me, in late 2016.

Tickets are priced at £22 with concessions available, to book call the theatres box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk