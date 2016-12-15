Homegrown talent John Lake returns to play jazz in Eastbourne

A musician who was born and grew up in Eastbourne is returning for a gig this evening (Friday December 16) at the Under Ground Theatre.

Pianist and composer John Lake will bring his band to perform modern and melodic jazz from 8pm, and will be playing original compositions including music from John’s latest CD Wave Of Translation.

John has always maintained a passionate interest in performing, composing and studying music throughout the last 50 years focussing on original music in the local rock and folk scene but most prominently and lastingly with jazz.

He left Eastbourne in 1974 when studying for a career in the library and information profession and now returns, after 40 years, to the same library building he had his first professional position as music librarian in (in 1976) for this gig at the Underground Theatre in Grove Road. His compositions often draw on observations and experiences during his life including his passion for the South Downs (Up On The Downs), a visit to Cuba (Cubanicity) and homages to jazz heroes such as Dave Brubeck, Thelonius Monk and Abdullah Ibrahim. He also re-invents pieces of classical music into a jazz setting including music by Chopin, Bach and Albeniz.

He now lives in Brighton, performing regularly at the Grand Hotel, Brighton, the Verdict Jazz café and other venues. He runs the Brighton Big Band which regularly performs on Eastbourne Bandstand and Brighton venues.

The John Lake Trio was established in 2012 and recorded first album Up On The Downs, launching the album at the Verdict Jazz Café in Brighton and playing Brighton Fringe Festival in 2013 and 2014, Rays’ Jazz Café in London and in Odense, Denmark as high points during their first three years.

Now as a quintet they play with sax player Andy Pickett (Mingus Underground Octet, South Coast Big Band) and bassist, multi-instrumentalist and composer, Dave Beebee; Jackie Sampson provides the vocals on the album and has regularly contributed to the band with her soulful voice and percussion playing. The band continues to feature the accomplished drummer Simon Cambers and is led by John on piano and keyboards.

Tickets £8 on the door.

