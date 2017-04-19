Go back in time to revel in 60s splendour and 70’s rock

For 30 years the Solid Silver 60s Show has entertained the nation by celebrating an incredible decade of music and 2017 is no exception as the show heads into town tomorrow, Saturday April 22 at 7.30pm, at the Winter Garden.

Commonly referred to as an institution on the live circuit, Solid Silver 60s is the UK’s original 60s show, bringing classic hits performed by the original hit makers.

The 2017 show welcomes back Solid Silver 60s favourites The Merseybeats (Don’t Turn Around, Fortune Teller, Wishin’ and Hopin’). Performing alongside them is Dave Berry (Two Memphis Tennessee, The Crying Game, Little Things, Mama). Completing this year’s line-up are returning artistes Wayne Fontana (Game of Love, Come on Home, Pamela, Pamela) and Vanity Fare (Early in the Morning, Hitchin’ A Ride) plus the return of special guest Chris Montez (Let’s Dance, Some Kinda Fun, There Will Never Be Another You, Call Me). Tickets £27 - £31.

Next month provides local rock fans chance to relive the spirit of a legendary free 70s Hyde Park concert together with the stage presence of Michael Lee Aday, as for one night only the supreme Queen concert show combines with the world’s No 1 Meat Loaf production in the critically-acclaimed Champions of Rock at the Winter Garden.

Firstly step back to 1976 when Queen reigned supreme with Bohemian Rhapsody, followed by hits such as We Will Rock You, I Want to Break Free, Somebody to Love and Another One Bites the Dust.

Then the amazing Terry Nash Meat Loaf Revue joins the stage to steal the show with breathtaking performances of Bat Out of Hell, Dead Ringer for Love, I’d Do Anything for Love and It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.

Champions of Rock; The Supreme Queen and Meat Loaf Show will be presented on Friday May 5 at 7.30pm Tickets £22, concessions £20, book online at eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call on 01323 412000.