Glorious and thrilling music for this summer organ recital

Nicholas Houghton, Eastbourne resident and a Fellow of the Royal College of Organists, is giving a recital at All Saints Church, in Grange Road.

This free event will take place on Saturday August 5 at 7.30pm.

All Saints has one of the best organs in the area and Nicholas will be showing off its grandeur with a programme which includes William Walton’s Crown Imperial, famously played at Royal Weddings including that of William and Kate in 2011. The audience will also hear the great J S Bach’s Dorian Toccata & Fugue and a variety of music from Mozart to a thrilling ‘scherzo’ by Marco Enrico Bossi.

Nicholas Houghton is organist at St Michael’s church in Lewes, where he and his wife used to live before moving to Eastbourne in 2015 for the extra space, seaside air and sunny weather. Nicholas is also the accompanist for the Eastbourne Choral Society and will be familiar to many people through his conducting and playing for concerts in the area. He is also known for his workshops with Lewes Chamber Choir, the most recent of which was at St Michael’s Church in Lewes focussing on Purcell and Schutz.

You don’t need to be familiar with organ music to enjoy the recital - it will be an uplifting programme in a relaxed atmosphere, and Nick will introduce the pieces himself, demonstrating the organ and giving pointers.