Get in party mood with the Abba Reunion Tribute Show

Following successful tours and sold-out venues, The Abba Reunion Tribute Show is coming to the Congress Theatre on Saturday December 10 from 7.30pm.

Now in it’s 11th year, this show has become recognized as one of the top world-class authentic Abba experiences.

The Abba Reunion Tribute Show gives fans, old and new, the opportunity to re-live the addictive Swedish phenomena that swept the airwaves and discos during the 1970’s and 80’s and left us with so many lasting much-loved classics.

From Mamma Mia to Dancing Queen, all of the hits are performed with an authenticity complete with live band.

This year, sees a recreation finale of the Eurovision winning song, Waterloo.

Visually, the performers are transformed into the famous four Abba members, Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid (Frida) by using top of the range professionally made wigs, make-up and hand made replica costumes.

Attention to detail and strict vocal tutoring have been applied to recreating the voices of Abba, especially the major differentiating qualities of the two female voices of Agnetha and Frida, who together, make the legendary Abba sound. From a musical stand point, again, every effort has been made to create the complete Abba sound and instrumental virtuosity using only true music industry professionals.

For booking call 01323 412000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

