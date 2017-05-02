German choir enjoys visit

Last week Eastbourne choir Concentus welcomed back friends and fellow choristers Voice & Spirit from Appen in Germany for their second exchange visit.

The German visitors, who stayed predominantly with Concentus choir members as host families, were entertained, transported, fed and treated to fun for the five days just after Easter that saw them perform in both Christchurch in Seaside and Arundel Cathedral, take over Simply Italian with singing, enjoy a barn dance in Willingdon School, and be part of a church service in Alfriston. For more info go to www.concentus-sings.com.

