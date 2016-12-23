From winter to spring with Eastbourne Choral Society

Eastbourne Choral Society has enjoyed “a very successful” winter season of concerts and Christmas services at various venues in the town.

The highlight was undoubtedly its performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, with four professional soloists and full orchestra, which saw All Saints’ Church filled to capacity and was enthusiastically received.

The atmospheric evening was enjoyed enormously by performers and audience alike.

The choir also continued its tradition of charitable involvement in the local community, with concerts and services raising money for causes including St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the Children with Cancer Fund.

The choir meets every Tuesday evening during term-time at Gildredge House School, from 7.30 – 9.30pm, and is always ready to welcome new members; the choir currently has vacancies in the soprano and bass sections.

The new term starts on January 10, with rehearsals for Mozart’s Requiem and Haydn’s Nelson Mass, both of which will be performed at All Saints’ Church on Saturday April 1, again in collaboration with professional soloists and orchestra.

The choir will then repeat this concert on April 8 at St Sepulchre-without-Newgate, Holborn Viaduct, London, as part of the prestigious Brandenburg Choral Festival’s Spring Season.

Looking ahead to summer, Eastbourne Choral Society will then prepare for its concert Saturday July 8 at All Saints church.

The choir is committed to bringing a high standard of music to the people of Eastbourne and its surrounding areas. To this end its rehearsals are both enjoyable and productive. Members sing a wide variety of Choral music both secular and sacred. The present Musical Director is John Hancorn, a experienced singer, teacher and conductor. Further details can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.

