From groovy to gorgeous in summer concert

Phoenix Choir has built up a real reputation for its authentic and dramatic performances of some of the great oratorios.

On Saturday night in All Saints’ Church however, together with pianist Gavin Stevens and the Corelli Ensemble, Phoenix Choir proved again that they can turn their hand just as effectively to quite a different type of programme.

A sense of celebration was in the air from the start when musical director Michael Fields appeared in 1960’s striped trousers and flowery shirt, to direct lively settings of three sixties hits, Up, Up And Away, Feelin’ Groovy and The Rhythm Of Life.

This was an unusually high spirited and upbeat start for a concert that promised classical works by great composers, but the bridge into the predominant calm of the rest of the evening was crossed seamlessly; the 1st movement of Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins is a work of timeless beauty. Maeve Jenkinson, leader of the Corelli Ensemble, gave a fine performance on 1st violin. With closed eyes one would never have guessed that her duetting partner was a child: 12 year old Rikart van Zyl played with remarkable strength and flair, exhibiting a maturity way beyond his years.

After three beautiful, lulling choral works by McGlynn, Whitacre and Stopford, the programme turned to works by Scandinavian composers. The Corelli Ensemble gave a rich and passionate account of Sibelius’ Andante Festivo which set up the mood for two choral works by Morten Lauridsen. Sure On This Shining Night was a vehicle for some lovely singing from the gentlemen of the choir, here frequently given the melody. The gentle ebb and flow of the lines was truly suggestive of a summer’s evening and brought the first half to a gentle close.

The Corelli Ensemble opened the second half of the programme with Grieg’s Elegiac Melody, a work whose broad lyricism seems to portray a yearning for a vast and beautiful landscape.

Similarly atmospheric were the soundscapes created by Ola Gjeilo in his Sunrise Mass. This is not an easy work, but Phoenix Choir presented it with great confidence and poise. In his four movements, Gjeilo creates four dreamlike worlds. We knew, from the very first ethereal soprano entry in The Spheres, that this would be a memorable experience. The overlapping voice parts created an almost womb-like echo chamber.

Phoenix brought us back to earth with an encore of The Rhythm of Life. It was clear that the audience was happy to come full circle and to leave the church with a spring in its step,

This was an evening of brightness and fun as well as of beauty and pathos. We had come in from a beautiful summer evening to hear music, and the whole of summer had been in there with us. By Ansy Boothroyd.