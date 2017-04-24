French musicians bring an authentic sound in live gig

Specialising in the traditional music and song of central France and Brittany, the Lamb Folk Club presents a French music night with four piece band Bof! on Wednesday May 3.

Formed in 2000, this intriguing band uses a variety of authentic instruments, including diatonic accordeon, hurdy gurdy, bagpipes, flute and guitars, and has delighted audiences at numerous clubs and festivals in England and France. They are particularly fond of the graceful and often thrilling music of Brittany, where a unique Celtic culture has flourished for centuries.

As well as traditional music and song the band includes self-penned compositions and, in guitarist Phil Lyons, they have a fine vocalist and songwriter who often sings in the French language.

This is music to delight both ears and feet, and all are welcome. The doors open at 7.30pm, and admission is £7 with students and under 16s half price. Any enquiries can be made on 01323 728268.