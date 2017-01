Tomorrow sees Southern Spirit, formed in Bexhill in 2016, playing at the Under Ground Theatre from 10-12 noon.

This is a new but well-seasoned four-piece band playing rock and rhythm & blues.

Southern Spirit comprises Oll Sterno, on drums, who started off with the Two Bob Band; Ian Stabler on guitar and vocals has played widely over the years: Bob Mitchell plays bass guitar but he is also a big band brass player: and Andrew Forrest on guitar and vocals, who has performed in the USA.