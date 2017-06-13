Four vocal stars one powerhouse

Leading men from London’s West End combine in an amazing blend of vocal harmony to deliver a stunning blend of music ranging from opera to pop, and everything in between.

With beautiful vocal arrangements, spectacular close part harmony and personality, The Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

Making classical music accessible, The Opera Boys combine their exceptional classically trained voices with their experience and showmanship to deliver a wonderfully entertaining show which is not to be missed.

The boys trained at some of the UK’s finest schools including The Royal Academy of Music, and have each become highly successful performers in their own right. Between them they have performed lead roles on London’s West End and on Broadway in New York. They have performed as backing vocalists to some of the world’s biggest superstars including Russell Watson, Robbie Williams, Tom Jones and Elton John.

The Opera Boys are at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Friday July 14 at 7.30pm. Tickets £19.50.