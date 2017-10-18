Folk music Titan Martin Carthy to play live in Alfriston

For almost 50 years Martin Carthy has been among folk music’s greatest innovators and one of its best loved and influential characters.

His skill, stage presence and natural charm have won him many awards and admirers; he collected his MBE in 1998 and picked up a Lifetime Achievement Award at a star-studded 2014 BBC Folk Awards Ceremony.

Martin is a revered ballad singer, a story teller, a ground-breaking acoustic and electric guitarist and an authoritative interpreter of newly composed material. Perhaps, most significant of all, however, are his settings of traditional songs with guitar, which have influenced a generation of artists on both sides of the Atlantic, including Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, and later Richard Thompson.

Martin’s father played fiddle and guitar as a young man but Martin was unaware of this connection to his folk music heritage until later in life. His vocal and musical training began when he became a chorister at the Queen’s Chapel of The Savoy. He picked up his father’s old guitar for the first time after hearing Rock Island Line by Lonnie Donegan.

With a back-catalogue including partnerships with Steeleye Span, Dave Swarbrick, The Imagined Village and his talented daughter Eliza, Martin brings his ground-breaking style to The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Saturday October 28 at 7.30pm. Tickets £18.50 from 01323 841414.