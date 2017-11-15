Folk music’s bright new star on his way to Alfriston

Brought up on punk and rock but touted as one of the foremost standard-bearers of current folk music, multi-instrumentalist Jim Moray is at the forefront of a new movement in English traditional music.

He brings that groundbreaking talent to The Old Chapel in Alfriston on Saturday November 25.

His debut album won many awards and changed the sound of folk songs with its innovative meld of orchestration and electronics. Since then his music has incorporated styles from grime to Johnny Marr-esque guitar pop, whilst there are hints of Michael Nyman and the grandeur of the Divine Comedy and Rufus Wainwright but always with his unmistakeable soulful voice, singing old songs in a new way.

Jim finds himself at the forefront of an exciting folk revival in the UK and hailed as a pivotal influence by a new generation of folk performers

Tickets £16.50 can be booked on 01323 841414.