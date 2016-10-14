Fleetwood Mac tribute’s homage to rock royalty

Rumours Of Fleetwood Mac is a tribute act described as giving “an extraordinary emotive performance” by none other than Mick Fleetwood himself.

The band returns to the stage this autumn for their landmark Hits To Blues World Tour.

They will play at the Congress Theatre in Eastbourne on Tuesday November 22.

Encompassing nearly five decades of legendary music and channelling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Hits to Blues offers a unique opportunity for fans to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved bands of all time.

From the heights of such classic hits as Rhiannon, Don’t Stop, You Make Loving Fun, and Seven Wonders, to the cathartic relationship autopsies contained on the bestselling Rumours album, Hits to Blues guarantees to offer its audiences a rich musical experience.

True to the band’s roots, this show will also feature a comprehensive profile of the work of legendary British bluesman, and Fleetwood Mac founder, Peter Green. With faithful renditions of early Mac masterpieces such as Albatross and Oh Well the show promises to bring the full depth and power of Peter Green’s Fleetwood Mac back to life.

It is now half a century since Fleetwood Mac first emerged onto the world stage. Over the intervening five decades it is fair to say that both the band and the world have been through some considerable changes. Throughout it all, however, the music of Fleetwood Mac has retained its place in the hearts and souls of hundreds of millions of fans the world over.