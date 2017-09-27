Feelgood music played live by Five Star Swing at UGT

Eastbourne trombonist, Mike Innes is returning to the town’s Under Ground Theatre following his nationwide tour with new show Swing Time.

He will perform live with Five Star Swing on Thursday October 12 at 7.30pm.

As part of the band’s national Poppy Appeal tour starting at London’s Leicester Square Theatre, this show features the band Five Star Swing and promises an evening of classic songs from Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Glenn Miller and many more.

As seen on BBC television’s Children in Need and Dame Vera Lynn’s charity ball, the show is led by bandleader Chris Smith Jr, composer and arranger for the BBC Radio Big Band and a former composer for Herb Miller Big Band – Glenn Miller’s brother.

Along with Mike, (Tony Bennett’s trombonist) also featured is vocalist and saxophonist Simone who was taught to play alto saxophone in the 1980’s by the famous bandleader Ivy Benson, whom she subsequently performed with.

Simone has recorded with Paul Weller, the Paul Merton TV Show and the Russell Harty show.

Mike commented: “Fans have enjoyed this “feelgood” style of music for generations - following our extensive UK tour I’m excited to be bringing the sound of our brass, rhythm and vocalists back home!.”

Ticket from £15, to book call on 0843 289 1980 or online at www.undergroundtheatre.co.uk.