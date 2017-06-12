Featured artist performing at UGT

Pianist Marzia Hudajarova is the Under Ground Theatre’s featured artist as this season’s Emerging Talent and she plays live on Sunday June 18 at 2.45pm.

Born in 1989 in Baku, Azerbaijan, Marzia started having piano lesson at the age of six. At school she received first prizes and was performing as a soloist and in chamber music. At the age of nine, Marzia and her family moved to the Netherlands. In 2007 she was admitted at the Prince Claus Conservatorium in Groningen where she studied and was awarded her Bachelor’s Degree in Piano Performance in 2012. Marzia continued her Masters studies as part of which she studied for three months as an exchange student at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London.

She completed her Master’s Degree in 2014. In that same year she received a scholarship from Trinity Laban Conservatoire and several awards from the Netherlands to continue her studies in London where she completed a Postgraduate Artist Diploma with Prof. Deniz Gelenbe and Prof. Gabriele Baldocci. Marzia participated in the Prinses Christina Concours in the Netherlands and received the second prize in Groningen. She performed several times in festivals. She has participated in master classes at the Oxford Lieder Festival given by Matti Hirvonen and recently in Wigmore Hall given by Roger Vignoles.

This rising star’s programme includes Debussy – preludes Book 1, Chopin – Ballade no.1 and Franck – Prelude, Chorale et Fugue. Tickets £6.