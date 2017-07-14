Fantastic free music event features thirteen talented acts

Live music fans are in for a treat next weekend as Eastbourne sees the return of the Little Music Marathon.

The popular event is back for its third consecutive year on Friday July 21, as venues in and around Little Chelsea hosting thirteen great regional bands and performers.

The event will feature a variety of genres from Americana to The Pogues-style folk punk, solo performers to folk duos, and Indie to Blues Rock.

Featuring American folk outfit Pocketsize and the harmonic melodies of Cracks in the Land, music fans can also enjoy original music from Harvey Bourne, 40 Shillings On The Drum, Milton Hide, Neil Grimes, Ben Westwood, Manouevre, Gaz Shemza, Grace & Danger, Josh Garraway, Strum ‘N’ Bass and The Normans.

The venues are: Maxims, Dew Drop Inn, The Dolphin, Printers, The Eagle and the hidden gem of Eastbourne’s art scene the Under Ground Theatre.

The acts will perform three times for 20 minutes at each venue, with a 20-minute break between acts allowing visitors to follow their favourite performers or just switch up their venue for a change of scenery.

The Little Music Marathon is part of Eastbourne Music live, from July 15-22.

Beach Life starts the week off with a bang hosting a live music stage all weekend, allowing visitors to let their hair down and enjoy the raw talent on offer.

For more information visit www.visiteastbourne.com/musiclive or www.facebook.com/littlemusicmarathon/.