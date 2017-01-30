Exploring the greatest classic songs from legends of past to present day

Award-winning jazz singer and BBC Radio 2 broadcaster Clare Teal will explore some of the greatest songs ever written at the Birley Centre on Saturday February 18.

She will perform with the celebrated pianist, Jason Rebello, who for many years was part of Sting’s band.

Clare’s rich repertoire explores timeless classics penned by the musical storytellers of the last century, and celebrates the giants of the Great American and British Songbooks through to the work of more contemporary writers today.

Her audience will get to enjoy songs from Cole Porter to Burt Bacharach via Leonard Cohen and Van Morrison, and those made famous by the likes of Billie Holiday, Nina Simone and Peggy Lee.

Clare was brought up in the Kildwick area of Yorkshire. She developed an interest in jazz from an early age, through her father’s collection of 78rpm records, becoming “obsessed” with big band singers like Ella Fitzgerald and big bands like Joe Loss. She took music lessons (first on the electronic organ, then more formally on clarinet), before going to study music at Wolverhampton University.

While at university, she found herself without a clarinet for an unexpected examination. Deciding to sing instead, she not only got her “best grades ever”, but discovered that she loved singing in public. After graduation, she started a career in advertising, singing in her spare time with various amateur and semi-professional bands. Her big break came when she was asked to stand in for Stacey Kent at a weekend festival in Llandrindod Wells. This led to a three-album contract with the jazz-specialist label Candid Records. Her popularity soared, with appearances on radio and television bringing her to the attention of a wider public

As much as she loves fronting her Big Band or her Hollywood Orchestra, Clare still revels in performing in more intimate venues accompanied only by piano and as one of the great interpreters of song, Clare along with Jason promise a sparkling night of inspired music and unbridled entertainment.

Tickets £26.50 and £23.50 are only available from the Hailsham Pavilion – 01323 841414.

