Eurovision chance for Lucie

Will Eurovision fame beckon for Rent star and previous X Factor finalist Lucie Jones?

The talented singer - appearing in Rent at the Devonshire Park Theatre from January 31 - February 4 - has been chosen to perform for the chance to be the UK’s entry into this year’s contest.

Lucie will perform the song Never Give Up On You on Eurovision: You Decide this Friday (January 27) live on BBC2. The song has received plenty of airtime on BB radio, and Lucie and the entire Rent team have their fingers crossed! Tickets to see her in Jonathan Larson’s award-winning musical cost £26.