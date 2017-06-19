Etrusca’s concert promises to be full of sunshine sound

The next in the coffee concert series at St John’s Church, Meads on Saturday July 1 will be a programme entitled Mediterraneo.

It will feature Etrusca, made up of the Italian soprano Alessandra Testai and Robin Jeffrey who is one of the musicians of the Globe Theatre.

Alesandra was born in Livorno, Tuscany and studied singing at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, but still has her musical roots in the varied traditions of Italian song, from opera to the popular songs of the street and countryside. Alessandra is married to Robin who plays instruments from the guitar and lute families. Robin is a member of many national ensembles and is the resident lutenist at the Globe Theatre. In their concerts he demonstrates some rarely heard plucked instruments such as the Arabian oud and the Greek laouto. Entry is free but donations are welcome. Coffee available from 10am. followed by performance at 10.30am.