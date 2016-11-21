ESO finishes 36th season in fine form

St Saviour’s Church was the perfect venue for what was, perhaps, the ESO’s best performance yet. Musical director Graham Jones had planned a taxing but entertaining programme, picked four of the orchestra’s finest musicians as soloists, and brought to Eastbourne possibly the finest young horn player in Europe.

The Academic Festival Overture which opened the concert finds Brahms in one of his rare smiling moods. Graham’s players gave this enchanting work all the zip and sparkle it demands. A great start!

The main work in the first half was a Sinfonia Concertante for Wind Instruments which might (or might not) be by Mozart. Scholars cannot make up their minds whether this is a work of the Master, even in part. But whatever the truth, the Sinfonia provides a fine opportunity for four soloists to shine.

It speaks wonders for the ESO that all four could be found within the orchestra’s own ranks, and shine they certainly did. Barbara Ashby (oboe) phrased beautifully, bringing out the instrument’s ability to sing with a human voice. Margaret Phillips (clarinet) soared aloft or plunged below, judging when to lead, when to follow. Hilary Ougham (bassoon) reminded us that her instrument is capable of both serious and light-hearted utterance. Zoe Hurlock showed the horn to be capable of whispers as well as firm statements. Without doubt, these four ladies of the orchestra demonstrated the in-depth ability of the ESO which now characterises Graham’s creation.

After the interval we heard a stunning example of Russian music from the mid-twentieth century. The Horn Concerto by Reinhold Glière is firmly in the romantic vein of Tchaikovsky. It is full of tunes, and exploits the rich orchestral sound of a sizeable orchestra.

Huge demands are made on the horn soloist who must be able to play with the facility of a fine violinist. Ben Goldscheider was, this year, a finalist in the ESO’s annual young soloist competition. He also won the brass category final in the BBC Young Musician, and is already gaining an international reputation. His performance here won a standing ovation. In addition, every one of the three movements brought out the best from the ESO. The last movement, surprisingly, opens with the soloist silent, and the brass of the orchestra at full stretch. Ben had, by then, so inspired the ESO’s musicians that they were really on tip-top form. Add to that a body of strings led by Lisa Wigmore which were so much more than simply ‘in tune’, and the town can be justifiably proud of its orchestra’s continued progress. By Robin Gregory.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.eastbourneherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at Text to display

3) Follow us on Twitter @Eastbournenews

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Eastbourne Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.