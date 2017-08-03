Enjoy hits from the movies at The Lamb

The Green Room Productions presents Belles Sing Hollywood at the Lamb Theatre on Friday August 11 and Saturday August 12 at 7.30pm.

Following on from their successful show in December, The Belles Sing Christmas, the ladies are back by popular demand, and will share some unusual arrangements of classics and less well-known but equally lovely songs. There will be a mix of both a capella and accompanied songs from movies such as Singing In The Rain, Twilight, Clueless, Breakfast at Tiffany’s and more. Along with an entertaining narration, this show will lighten spirits and have you toe-tapping all the way home. Tickets £10.