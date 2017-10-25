Elio Pace is back in town with definitive performance

Singer songwriter and piano player Elio Pace and his six piece band will be performing The Billy Joel Songbook at The Royal Hippodrome, Eastbourne, on Friday November 3.

This is the fourth year that Elio and his musicians are performing The Billy Joel Songbook on a huge nationwide theatre tour.

In 2013 and again in 2014, Elio was invited by Billy Joel’s original touring band, to “fill Billy’s shoes,” starring in five special reunion concerts in the USA recreating the historic Sigma Sounds live recordings.

This incredible honour inspired Elio to fulfil a lifetime ambition of creating a theatre show showcasing the wonderful songbook of the six-time Grammy award winner.

In the summer of 2015, Elio and the band became part of Sky Sports’ BAFTA winning television coverage of The Ashes when they were twice asked by Sky Sports to record two specially re-written versions of Joel’s We Didn’t Start The Fire that would be featured in their TV and online advertising campaigns. In September 2015, Elio performed alongside legendary guitarists James Burton and Albert Lee at the London Palladium as part of Jerry Lee Lewis’ 80th Birthday UK Farewell Concerts.

Not only is Elio due to release a live DVD/CD of The Billy Joel Songbook, he is also currently working on an exciting new album featuring a selection of songs from Billy Joel’s rarer numbers which is due for release later on this year. Tickets £22.