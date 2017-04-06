Eighties pop favourites set for a Sunshine Coast date

Eighties pop favourites Go West will be going in a south easterly direction this July, with a show in Eastbourne.

The Brit Award-winning band was formed in 1982 by Peter Cox and Richard Drummie, and released six

albums, and racked up an impressive 20 million in record sales.

Since their 1985 breakthrough hit We Close our Eyss, which was backed by video by Godley & Creme, they have enjoyed numerous chart singles worldwide, notably King Of Wishful Thinking, the opening song in the classic movie Pretty Woman and Call Me

They were voted the “Best Newcomers” at the 1986 Brit Awards.band will be performing at the Winter Gardens on July 21.

The duo is intact 35 years, accompanied by four touring members and still enjoy a reputation as an exciting live act.

Tickets cost £22 to £25.

Price inclusive of £1 per ticket booking fee

Call 01323 412 000 or visit www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk/events/go-west