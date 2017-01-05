ECS turns its attention to Spring

Eastbourne Choral Society has enjoyed a successful winter season of concerts and Christmas services at venues across town.

The highlight was undoubtedly its performance of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio, with four professional soloists and full orchestra, which saw All Saints’ Church filled to capacity and was enthusiastically received. The atmospheric evening was enjoyed by performers and audience alike. The choir also continued its tradition of charitable involvement in the local community, with concerts and services raising money for causes including St Wilfrid’s Hospice and the Children with Cancer Fund.

The choir meets every Tuesday evening during term-time at Gildredge House School, from 7.30 – 9.30pm, and is always ready to welcome new members; the choir currently has vacancies in the soprano and bass sections in particular. Formed over 20 years ago by Elizabeth Muir-Lewis, Eastbourne Choral Society is committed to bringing a high standard of music to the people of the town and its surrounding area. Rehearsals are enjoyable as well as productive, involving a wide variety of choral music which is both secular and sacred in character. The present Musical Director is John Hancorn, a highly experienced singer, teacher and conductor who was described in the review of Christmas Oratorio as ‘superb’, leading the choir which ‘with excellent tuning and dynamics, truly conveys the spirit of the music’.

The choir prides itself on its friendliness and the support which members give to each other, on a personal basis as well as a musical one. In addition to rehearsing and performing, regular social events are held, including restaurant meals, social evenings and group outings. Informal practice sessions for the different sections of the choir are regularly organised in members’ homes and are extremely popular, as they are always enjoyably social as well as being vocally beneficial! The choir also provides smaller groups to sing at weddings and funerals.

The new term starts on 10th January, with rehearsals for Mozart’s Requiem and Haydn’s Nelson Mass, both of which will be performed at All Saints’ Church on 1st April, again in collaboration with professional soloists and orchestra. The choir is very excited to have the opportunity to repeat this concert on 8th April at St Sepulchre-without-Newgate, Holborn Viaduct, London. This will form part of the prestigious Brandenburg Choral Festival’s Spring Season.

Further details of all events can be found at www.eastbournechoralsociety.org.uk.